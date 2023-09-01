GMC bags 3rd rank in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2023

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) bagged third rank in all-India level in Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan-2023. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change conducted an air clean programme at national level taking air quality improvement measures in the cities, in which the GMC secured third rank.



Additional Secretary to Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Naresh Pal Gangwar wrote a letter to the GMC to this effect on Thursday.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav will present the Award to Guntur Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri in Bhopal on September 7.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has taken up a national air clean programme, in which 131 cities with less than ten lakh population tried to get the ranks. The Central Pollution Control Board conducted the evaluation of the self-assessment reports submitted by the 131 cities, in line with the guidelines of the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan, and awarded the third rank to the GMC.

The National Pollution Board examined the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan in 131 cities and awarded the third rank to the GMC for the financial year 2023-24. Amaravati scored 194 out of 200, stood first, Mordabad secured 186.2 out of 200 got second rank, and Guntur Municipal Corporation bagged 185.5 out of 200, secured third rank.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri informed that the GMC got third rank in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan with the cooperation of the officials, workers, and people. They said, “Getting this national level award is a proud achievement of GMC.