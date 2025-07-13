GMC bags Swachh Survekshan award

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation bagged Swachh Survekshan award for the year - 2025 for better sanitation in the category of Swachh Super League cities having 3 lakh to 10 lakh population category.

Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu will receive the award from President Draupadi Murmu at a programme to be held at Vidya Bhavan in Delhi on July 17.

Puli Srinivasulu congratulated the people, public health department staff and workers who tried their best for improving sanitation and to get the national level award.

This is the second consecutive year that GMC bagged Swachh Survekshan award.