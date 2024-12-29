  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

GMC Council pays rich tributes to Dr Manmohan Singh

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, corporators and officials paying tributes to the portrait of the former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the GMC Council Hall in Guntur on Saturday

Guntur Municipal Corporation special council meeting held on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC Additional Commissioner Challa Obulesu, MLA B Ramanjaneyulu, corporators and officials paid tributes to the portrait of Manmohan Singh at the meeting held at the GMC Council.

Speaking on this occasion, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said the death of Dr Manmohan Singh was a great loss to the country.

He said the liberalised economic policies introduced by DrSingh as the Finance Minister in 1991 have benefited the country.

He conveyed his condo-lences to the family members of Dr Manmohan Singh. Earlier, the corporators observed silence for two minutes as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

