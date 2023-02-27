GMC fails to fully revive drinking water supply

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has failed to fully revive drinking water supply in Guntur West Assembly constituency on Sunday after inter-connecting the 900 mm diameter drinking water pipelines from Nehru Nagar to High-Level Reservoir. The GMC laid pipelines to improve drinking water supply in Guntur city.





Though the new pipeline was inter-connected, the GMC failed to fully revive the drinking water supply due to lack of coordination among the AEs, DEs and other engineering officials. As a result, the residents of AT Agraharam, RK Puram, Gujjanagundla, Stambalagaruvu and newly merged colonies in the GMC did not get enough water.





Corporators Achala Venkata Reddy and others expressed ire on the officials and steps were being taken to supply drinking water through tankers. People were seen with water cans in queues at AT Agraharam reservoir and HLR for drinking water. Similarly, long queues are seen at mineral water shops. Some women said that they did not get sufficient water on Sunday.





A resident T Lakshmi said they are getting dirty water through taps for the last two days. Blaming the GMC for its failure to provide quality drinking water, she said they purchased water bubbles as a precautionary measure.





Sources in GMC engineering department informed that it will take another three days to fully revive drinking water supply. The engineering officials did not take precautionary measures to check contamination of drinking water while interconnecting to the drinking water pipelines.





The GMC started the interconnection work on February 22 and work was to be completed on February 23 night, but completed on Friday. It will take another one week to fully revive the drinking water supply in Guntur west Assembly constituency limits.











