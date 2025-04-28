GMC mayoral election today

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation Telugu Desam Party floor leader Kovelamudi Ravindra (Nani) filed nomination to contest in the mayoral election to be held on Monday at GMC office.

The government is conducting the Guntur mayoral election in the backdrop of resignation of mayor Kavati Sivanaga Manohar Naidu. He submitted his nomination papers to the joint collector and mayoral election presiding officer A Bhargav Teja at the collectorate on Sunday. The government directed Guntur district joint collector A Bhargav Teja to conduct the GMC mayoral election.

TDP has an absolute majority in the GMC council to elect the mayor and it may be mentioned that the TDP-JSP bagged all the GMC standing committee seats in the GMC.

Ravindra is likely to be elected as a mayor. Following orders of the government, the JC issued notices to all the corporators, ex-officio members of the GMC to attend the mayoral election.

He visited the GMC office in Guntur city on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements in the GMC council hall for conducting the special council meeting to elect the mayor.

He said a special council meeting will be held at 11 am on Monday and urged all the members to attend the meeting with the identity cards by 10.30 am.

He said that except members, others are not allowed into council hall and cell phones are not allowed into the council hall.

He further said that Section-144 will be in force in the GMC office surroundings. He instructed the police officials to take all the precautionary measures. TDP and YSRCP issued whips and submitted the whips to Bhargav Teja. Ravindra submitted his B Form to Bhargav Teja.