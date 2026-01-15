GMC organises Sankranti Sambaralu

Guntur: Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra expressed hope that the Bhogi festival would bring prosperity and happiness to every household. Under the auspices of the Guntur Municipal Corporation Bhogi celebrations were held on Wednesday at the NTR Stadium in the West Constituency as part of the GMC Sankranti Sambaralu. Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi along with corporators participated.

As part of the celebrations, Bhogi bonfires were lit and Bhogi Pallu were distributed to children. Gangireddulu performances, traditional Nadaswaram music, Haridasu devotional songs and tug-of-war competitions were conducted, creating enthusiasm among the public. The Mayor, MLA and corporators actively participated in the events, encouraging the people.

Speaking on the occasion, mayor Ravindra said that the Sankranti celebrations conducted in the West and East constituencies by GMC have been receiving an overwhelming response from the public, as they help introduce traditional Telugu customs and games to the younger generation. MLA Naseer Ahmed said that the Sankranti celebrations in the East Constituency are bringing new energy and people are participating with great enthusiasm.