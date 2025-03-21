GMC to conduct emergency council meet

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation has been making arrangements to conduct an emergency council meeting very soon. The GMC commissioner P Srinivasulu sought permission from the government to conduct the meeting.

One of the deputy mayors will preside over the meeting in the backdrop of resignation of mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu from his post. Sources in the GMC informed the government that deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, or deputy mayor Sk Sajeela will preside over the meeting. Sk Sajeela joined the TDP. GMC will fix the date for the emergency council meeting.

The emergency council meeting will pass a resolution to elect a new mayor and send it to the government for further steps. At present, the TDP coalition has a majority to win in the mayoral election.