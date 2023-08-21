Live
GMC to conduct Spandana today
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Spandana programme from 10 am to 1 pm on Monday. GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will receive petitions from the people and take steps to solve the problems. People may submit their petitions to the GMC Commissioner that were not solved at ward secretariat level.
Meanwhile, ward secretariats also conducting Spandana programme every day from 3 pm to 5 pm to solve the problems of the people at ward secretariat level. GMC urged the people to submit their petitions relating to the civic problems to the commissioner.
