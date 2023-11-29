Live
- Delhi court to hear Lava chief's bail plea in Vivo PMLA case on Dec 4
- More people in Gaza could die of diseases than bombings: WHO chief
- Cabinet okays drone scheme for women self-help groups
- New AI model to predict physical & mental development in preemies
- IMD warns of cyclonic development, anticipates weather turbulence across multiple regions
- Cabinet clears Rs 11.8 lakh cr scheme for free foodgrain to poor
- Mock drill by Waltair division at Simhachalam
- California tries to fight 'tranq' threat with tougher punishment
- Security plan for Ram temple in Ayodhya to be in force from January 5
- Ahead of BJP's rally, Trinamool Congress posts 51K letters to Shah over non-release of Central funds
Just In
GMC to remove unauthorised layouts
GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri warned that the GMC will remove the unauthorised layouts in Guntur city and requested the promoters to sell the layouts after getting all the necessary permissions.
Guntur: GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri warned that the GMC will remove the unauthorised layouts in Guntur city and requested the promoters to sell the layouts after getting all the necessary permissions.
She visited layouts at Etukuru Road and applied for layout permission on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, she said planning secretaries will be held responsible for unauthorized ventures in their purview.
She enquired about plot measurements, size, mortgage portion, road widening portion in the venture, utility area, open space and greenery. She directed the town planning officials to give permissions to the ventures as per government rules and made it clear that she would not tolerate violation of rules. She directed them to remove unauthorized ventures.
GMC city planner Pradeep Kumar, deputy city planner Kotaiah, TPS Suvarna Kumar accompanied her.