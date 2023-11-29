GMC to remove unauthorised layouts

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri warned that the GMC will remove the unauthorised layouts in Guntur city and requested the promoters to sell the layouts after getting all the necessary permissions.



She visited layouts at Etukuru Road and applied for layout permission on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said planning secretaries will be held responsible for unauthorized ventures in their purview.

She enquired about plot measurements, size, mortgage portion, road widening portion in the venture, utility area, open space and greenery. She directed the town planning officials to give permissions to the ventures as per government rules and made it clear that she would not tolerate violation of rules. She directed them to remove unauthorized ventures.

GMC city planner Pradeep Kumar, deputy city planner Kotaiah, TPS Suvarna Kumar accompanied her.