GMC to set up micro containment zones in Guntur city

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation has decided to set up micro containment zones where many Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur city in the backdrop of increasing of Covid-19 cases.

Municipal commissioner Challa Anuradha visited Brodipet and Pattabhipuram areas in Guntur city on Tuesday and issued orders on setting up of micro containment zones.

Anuradha directed the officials to set up boards at micro containment zones and spray sodium hypochlorite in the micro containment zones. She also directed the officials to make those who were tested positive for Coronavirus to stay in the home isolation. She warned the Covid-19 patients with booking of cases against them if they move on roads under Covid-19 Act. She further said that ward volunteers should be within the reach of residents of micro containment zones.

She directed the workers in the hotels and restaurants to wear hand gloves and face masks. She also told the people walking or riding the vehicles to wear masks without fail. She urged the people to wear masks and maintain social distance to check the spread of Covid-19.

The Municipal Commissioner stressed on door-to-door collection of garbage. She instructed the officials to book cases against the house owners who dumped building construction material on roads and impose penalty.

Deputy city planner Hima Bindu, Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr Venkata Ramana and engineering officials were present.