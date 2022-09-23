GMC to solve problems received through WhatsApp message

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will solve public grievances related to roads, drinking water, sanitation, street lighting and unauthorised constructions, following a complaint to the WhatsApp to the GMC. People may send WhatsApp message to mobile no: 98499 08391. As soon as a complaint is received, the GMC officials will take action to solve it.

In a statement here on Thursday, GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri urged people to avail the facility provided by the GMC and solve their problem.

At present, GMC is conducting Spandana programme on every Monday morning to receive complaints from people and take steps to solve them.

Meanwhile, Guntur Municipal Corporation will allot 800 TIDCO houses, which were constructed at Adavitakkellapadu and Vengalayapalem to the eligible residing in Guntur city. The applicant should be a resident of Guntur city and must possess white ration card.

The GMC has already provided necessary infrastructure like street lighting, roads, drinking water and UGD facility.

Recently, the GMC cancelled the allotment of 800 TIDCO houses. The same houses will be sold now. Interested persons may apply for purchasing the houses. The GMC informed that 365 square feet house will be sold at Rs 3.4 lakh and 430 square feet houses will be sold at Rs 4.15 lakh. The eligible and interested persons may submit DD in favour of Commissioner, GMC. Xerox copy of white ration card, Aadhar card should be submitted at GMC Town Planning department.