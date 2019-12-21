GN Rao Panel suggests 3 capitals for Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: As expected, the 6-member GN Rao expert committee recommended to the government to have three capital cities for legislature, executive and judiciary for regional balance. The committee suggested to the government not to use the present Amaravati capital, saying that it is flood-prone area. It also suggested to induce development in Rayalaseema, redistribute the development in nine coastal districts.

Besides GN Rao, the committee comprises R Anjali Mohan, Dr Mahavir, Dr Subba Rao, Arunachalam and Viajy Mohan.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat after submitting the report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, the committee members said that a High Court bench, Legislative Assembly during summer, Secretariat and CM Camp Office should be located in the Vizag Metropolitan Region.

At the Amaravati Mangalagiri Complex, an HC Bench, Legislative Assembly, Ministers' Quarters and other quarters will be located. Governor's Quarters also will remain here.

It also suggested to the government to use available government upland areas around the APSP Complex and Acharya Nagarjuna University to construct iconic buildings for these offices. Keeping in view of public demand and Sribagh Pact, the committee also suggested locating the seat of HC and allied courts in Kurnool.

The panel suggested to the government to build two Assemblies and two HC benches for the state. Interestingly, the committee suggested location of the Ministers' quarters here in Amaravati and the Secretariat at Vizag.

The Budget and Winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam and Raj Bhavan and Assembly will be located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna University, which is not flood prone.

The flood-prone areas should be avoided and the existing infrastructure should be put to best use for departmental purposes. Taking the Karnataka model into account, the State will be divided into four zones with Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam forming the North Coastal Zone, East and West Godavari districts along with Krishna as Central Coastal region, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore come under South Coastal region and the remaining four south western districts forming Rayalaseema.

The four regions will have separate Commissionerates which will take care of all the issues of the respective regions. Committee members explained that they toured all the regions and had taken public opinion receiving 30,000 representations and had extensively toured the 29 villages and has recommended returning the land where there is no need.

The development model would be vertical from Srikakulam to Chittoor developing urban settlements and horizontal by connecting the Krishna Godavari basin and develop canal system and solar energy, while Rayalaseema should get water and comprehensive development, the members said.

Reacting to a question, the committee members said that they have recommended to the government to give developed returnable lands to the farmers, as promised. When asked on what would be the government do with the collected 33,000 acres along with the government's own land, the committee members observed that already the land was allotted to more than 150 institutions in Amaravati.

Further, responding to a question, the committee members said that not because of the locational disadvantage, but because of the requirement for development of the other regions, they have suggested arrangement of capital functions in different areas. When a reporter asked which will be the capital of the state, the committee members did not answer the question.