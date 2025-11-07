Go for modern tech, good designs, carpet makers told

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi visited the Eluru Pile Carpet Weavers Cooperative Sales and Purchase Centre and the Eluru Association Manufacturing Centre here on Thursday. She inaugurated two newly-installed looms (modern looms) in the Pile Carpet Society. She had a glance of carpets being manufactured. She enquired about various aspects linked to the trade such as procurement of raw material, details of working staff, and customer base.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the Central government has given recognition to the carpet sector of Eluru district under the One District, One Product scheme. The district administration is continuously working to bring back the past glory to the prestigious Eluru carpet sector.

The district administration is ready to provide the necessary help and support for the development of the carpet sector in Eluru district. She said that they have requested training programmes and some facilities for 100 workers.

Eluru Pile Carpet Weavers Cooperative Purchase and Sale Society Limited president Imtiaz Ahmed, society director Mohammed Akbar and members of the society explained their problems to the collector.