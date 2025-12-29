CBI secures 5-year jail, Rs 63 lakh fine for excise official in illegal assets case

Ahmedabad: A Special CBI Court in Ahmedabad on Monday sentenced a Central Excise and Service Tax official to five years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 63 lakh in a case of possessing assets disproportionate to his source of income, an official said.

The Special Court convicted and sentenced Kaushik Anvantrai Karelia, the then Appraiser/Preventive Officer, Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ), presently working as Inspector, Central Excise and Service tax, Bhavnagar, the official said in a statement.

His wife, Pooja Karelia, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000 for abetment of the offence, the CBI said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on September 30, 2013, on the allegations that the accused, during the period of September 1, 2008, to March 31, 2013, amassed assets disproportionate to their known source of income.

During the investigation, the check period was revised from April 1, 2004, to March 20, 2013. After the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet on September 3, 2014, against the accused couple for amassing assets to the tune of Rs 57.60 lakh disproportionate to their known source of income, which was 183.57 per cent more than their known source of income.

In a separate case, a Madhya Pradesh postal assistant who embezzled Rs 13.85 lakh from government money was sentenced by a Special CBI court in Bhopal to five years’ imprisonment, an official said.

Rajnish Tiwari, then a Postal Assistant in Gwalior, was also slapped a fine of Rs 14,000 in a fraud case which was registered by the CBI on April 20, 2022.

The misappropriation/diversion of funds was allegedly done by Tiwari by manipulating the electronic records and other details in respect of 17 Recurring Deposit accounts of various customers in the Finacle Internet Module of the Post Office, and thereafter, using internet banking.