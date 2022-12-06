Go to villages, understand people: Prez Murmu to students

Tirupati: "Go to villages, spend two-three days there. Get a feel of how people live, interact with children, men and women. Find out if the various schemes of the government are reaching them or not," this was the advice given by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Murmu interacted with students and faculty members of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam here before winding up her two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh.

The President said when students go the villages, they would get to know what schemes the people of the country require. "...you may become IAS, IFS officers, engineers and others…and make policies. I told the Vice-Chancellor to let the university's NSS adopt some backward villages and stay there for 2-3 days. Find out what are the requirements, what needs to be improved," she said.

The President asked the students to study what schemes were available for women and children, whether or not they were good and what needs improvement and give a report to the Collector. "Bachche mann ke sachche hote hain (children are good at heart). The Collector will definitely listen to you," she added.

Murmu observed that the country was growing and making a name in the world. "The Prime Minister has been implementing many schemes for women. Half the population (51 per cent) is women. I am very happy that good is being done to women," she remarked. She asked the students to study well and march ahead. "But always look back to see how many people are behind you and why.

Find the answer to that 'why' and try to take them along," she added. The President noted that India was a land of "infinite cultures" which did not even find place in our books.

"Our country is so rich in culture and tradition...every 10-km you have a different culture," she pointed out.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Monday. Clad in ivory white traditional attire paid obeisance at the shrine of Lord Lakshmi Varahaswamy situated on the banks of tank close to the Sri Venkateswara temple. It was Murmu's first visit to the temple and Andhra Pradesh after becoming the President.