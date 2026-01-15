Godadevi Kalyanam enthralls devotees

Vijayawada: The Godadevi Kalyanam, organised under the aegis of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam at the Punnamma Thota temple here, enthralled devotees with spiritual grandeur and divine fervour on Wednesday. The auspicious ceremony, symbolising the Vaishnava tradition, was conducted amidst Vedic chants and elaborate rituals, filling the temple premises with the fragrance of flowers and the melodious sounds of traditional instruments.

Celebrated as a representation of Andal’s unparalleled devotion to Lord Vishnu, the Kalyanam (divine marriage) reflects her love, dedication, and sacrifice. The temple priests, Murali Krishna Swamy Ayyangar and Venkata Shashikiran, recited Vedic mantras and narrated the legend of Godadevi, tracing her origins from being found in a Tulasi grove to her upbringing as Kodai, later known as Goda, and her ultimate union with Lord Sriranganatha on Bhogi day.

Over 3,000 devotees attended the celebration, witnessing the ceremonial rituals and seeking Godadevi’s divine blessings with deep devotion. Temple officials, led by overseers Mallikarjuna and InspectorLalita Ramadevi, ensured smooth arrangements and served Anna Prasadam to all attendees.