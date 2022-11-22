Godavari conservation initiative garners support

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Godavari Conservation Samithi president TK Visweswara Reddy's relay hunger strike demanding the prevention of pollution caused by mixing chemical wastewater in Godavari, is garnering support from many leaders across parties.

TK Visweswara Reddy has been on a hunger strike for six days in front of the Rajahmundry Sub-Collector's office.

Former MP GV Harsha Kumar, YSRCP city president Nandepu Srinivas, party legal cell members Hassan, P Ramalinga Reddy, Rama Rao Chowdary and others also extended their support. MP Margani Bharat Ram also visited the camp and expressed his solidarity with the initiative.

Rashtriya Praja Congress president Meda Srinivas, YSRCP rural convenor Chandana Nageshwar, Congress party district president Martin Luther, city president Balepalli Murali, CPI and CPM district leaders Tatipaka Madhu and T Arun, Chamber of Commerce senior leader Ashok Kumar Jain and others visited the camp and supported the initiation.

The AP Paper mill wastewater currently mixes in Godavari river at Venkatanagaram, and city sewage and wastewater are mixed at Aryapuram. As there is municipal water works next to it, treated water from this wastewater is being supplied as drinking water for domestic purposes. Godavari Conservation Samithi demanding shifting of the point where the waste meets after crossing the barrage.

On this occasion, many leaders demanded that the government should immediately respond to the pollution of Godavari. Ashok Kumar Jain said that Godavari conservation is a public aspiration and the government should take appropriate steps before it turns into a public movement.

MP Bharat Ram said that the concern raised by the Godavari Conservation Committee is reasonable and assured that he will convince the government to take appropriate measures in this regard.

demanded that the intake point of water works should be diverted away from pollution and that the waste material after treatment should be mixed in a suitable area in Godavari through a separate pipeline or canal.