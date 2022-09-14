Godavari floods third time since July

Rajamahendrvaram(East Godavari District): Due to heavy rains, tributaries and streams are overflowing and the mighty Godavari is flooded. The flow started increasing from Sunday evening and the river is flowing beyond the first danger alert at Bhadrachalam.

At Rajahmundry, at noon on Tuesday, the first emergency alert was issued as the flood flow reached 11.75 feet at Dowleswaram Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage. By 6 pm, the flood gauge level had risen to 12.60 feet. 175 barrage gates were lifted to release water downstream. About 3,900 cusecs are being released to irrigation canals. A total 11,08,570 cusecs of surplus water was into the sea.

At Kovvuru Goshpada Kshetra, bathing ghats were submerged. Floodwater is touching Shiva Linga at the main ghat. This is the third flood for Godavari since July. After the heavy floods in July and August, now another flood occurred, causing great concern among the people and farmers of low-lying areas. People are worried as Godavari flood is recurring.

The low-lying areas were inundated with three consecutive floods this year. Sewage water is not going into the river as the water is rising back at Nalla channel of Rajamahendravaram. At the same time, rainwater gets stagnated on the streets of Aryapuram, Tummalava, Seshaiah Metta, and Enugu Gummala Street. As there are motors at Nalla channel, water is being pumped from time to time.

Netaji Nagar, Hukumpet and Chaitanyanagar in the rural area are flooded due to rains. The normal water level at Pushkar ghat is 41 to 42 feet. However, on Monday and Tuesday, it crossed 50 feet. At Dowleswaram SAC Barrage, the water level rose to four to five feet in these two days. Floodwater is reaching up to various ghats.

District Collector K Madhavi Latha and Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar directed the staff to be vigilant as the flow was high.

Barricades have already been set up at the ghats months before. Officials have issued orders not to allow anyone to enter the river as the current flow is at a danger level.