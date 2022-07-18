Godavari recedes in 5 dists

Vijayawada: Godavari floods which devastated five districts for the past few days heaved a sigh of relief with the reports of flood waters receding in several areas from Monday. There is also a possibility of withdrawing third danger warning.

The officials are monitoring the situation continuously and taking measures to provide food and other essentials to over 60,000 people taking shelter at the relief camps. Alluri Sitarama Raju district, East Godavari, Eluru, West Godavari and Konseema districts were affected due to the floods for the past one week.

Several villages are still trapped in the flood waters. Flood water levels are gradually receding at Bhadrachalam. On Sunday by 6 pm, the flood water discharge was 20.93 lakh cusecs. The water level was 59.80 feet at Bhadrachalam.

Godavari floods Special Officer Dr Katamneni Bhaskar on Sunday visited the worst-affected Velerupadu mandal in Eluru district. He visited a relief camp and spoke to the officials and the flood victims. He enquired about the supply of food, drinking water, medical services, power supply and other basic amenities.

The impact of floods on Alluri Sitarama Raju district is gradually decreasing on Sunday. The officials said the flood water flows are coming down at Yetapaka, Kunavaram, and Chinturu mandals. It is expected that the normalcy will be restored in the next 48 hours.

Alluri Sitaramaraju district Joint Collector Suraj Ganore said that essential commodities and food items were sent on boats to the flood victims in Kunavaram, Venkatayapalem, Pedarkur, Chinarakur, and Kondarajupeta villages. Fogging was carried out in the flood-hit Etapaka village on Sunday. Nearly 20 mandals in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district are totally inundated due to overflowing of Godavari tributaries.

Coconut trees, paddy nurseries and horticulture crops were completely submerged in flood water and suffered damages. Around 60 villages in 20 mandals in Konaseema have borne the brunt of the floods. Still there is no power in the flood-affected villages. Added to it, people are facing mosquito menace and the threat of the snakes. District administration in these areas are taking measures to prevent breaches to the river bunds.