Gold production to begin soon at Jonnagiri mine in Kurnool district

Pattikonda (Kurnool): Andhra Pradesh is poised to make a mark on the nation’s gold production map, as the much-anticipated gold mining operations at Jonnagiri in Kurnool district are set to commence shortly. Deccan Gold Mines Limited (DGML), the company behind this ambitious project, has announced that all necessary environmental clearances have been secured as of June and July this year. The final approvals from the state government are awaited, after which the production process will officially begin. This announcement was made by DGML Managing Director, Hanuma Prasad during a conference held in New Delhi.

Prasad stated that once production starts, DGML will become the first private company in India to commercially produce gold from its own mining operations, a milestone in the country’s mining sector. Initially, the Jonnagiri mines are expected to produce around 70 kilograms of gold annually. Over the next two to three years, with planned expansions and infrastructure upgrades, the company aims to significantly scale up production.

The DGML MD highlighted that the company’s long-term goal is to reach a production capacity of 1,000 tonnes of ore per year, which could yield substantial quantities of gold. This growth is expected to take place within the next four years. Such a milestone would not only boost domestic production but also reduce India’s heavy reliance on gold imports.

Currently, India produces less than 10 tonnes of gold annually, while the national demand requires the import of nearly 100 tonnes every year, leading to a considerable outflow of foreign exchange. With the Jonnagiri mine becoming fully operational, Prasad expressed confidence that it would significantly reduce the burden of imports, contribute to self-reliance in gold production, and bring economic benefits to both Andhra Pradesh and the nation.