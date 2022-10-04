Golden umbrella Utsavam held in Tirumala

Tirumala: As part of tradition during Srivari Brahmotsavams, the golden umbrella fete was held on Monday in Tirumala.

A day before the grand Srivari Rathotsavam (on Tuesday), the golden umbrellas were presented by the Srivari Kalyana katta employees led by Ramanatham to install the new shades on the Ratham. The employees first performed puja to the umbrellas and later took out a procession upto the Srivari temple where they presented them to TTD officials.

The umbrellas were presented by Ramanatham, a descendant of Pantulugari family, who have started the tradition of golden umbrellas since 1952. TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and Kalyanakatta DyEO Selvam were present.