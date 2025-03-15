Gollavanigunta cricket stadium to be ready soon

Tirupati : The cricket stadium coming up in Gollavanigunta area in the city will be ready soon, said district Collector Dr S Venkateswar.

The Collector along with SAAP chairman Animini Ravi Naidu and Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya on Friday inspected Gollavanigunta cricket stadium, the works of which are going on briskly.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkateswar said the total cost of the works is Rs 6 crore and works worth Rs 4.5 crore were already completed and the remaining works will be over soon. He said the construction of cricket stadium was taken up under Tirupati Smart City project to improve sports facilities in a big way for promotion of sports and games.

Stating that stadium construction works almost over. he said 65 seating capacity pavilion and 315 seating capacity gallery works are nearing completion.

He said an integrated sports complex will also be taken up in the sprawling stadium with Rs 2 crore funds to be provided by SAAP (Sports Authority Of Andhra Pradesh) as assured by its chairman Animini Ravi Naidu to provide facilities for some more games including Kabadi, Volleyball, and Coco.

The Collector further said efforts are on to make the ‘Cricket Pitch’ ready by March month end. While other works including dry stone, pitching, bund lighting, railing and horticulture also will be completed soon. All the works including cricket stadium high mast lighting, gross tarping, drains, pavilion etc. will be completed as per schedule.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya said the stadium, located in the centre of the city and accessible to all, is a boon to sports lovers.

Once the works are completed, the stadium will be handed over to SAAP, she added. The SAAP will take up the maintenance and use the revenue it gets from the stadium for promotion of sports and games and also improving facilities.

SAAP chairman A Ravi Naidu said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on developing Tirupati as a sports, education and tourism hub. Already development of Srinivasa Sports complex is going on and 80% of development works were completed. Yadava Corporation chairman Narasimha Yadav, SE Surendra, Sayyad Basha were present.