Gollavanigunta master plan road to be ready soon

Tirupati: Gollavanigunta master plan road works are nearing completion and it will be ready for public use soon, said Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupama Anjali.

The Commissioner along with corporator Uma Ajay and officials on Tuesday inspected the master plan road works and interacted with

residents in the area.

She said the 1.5-km road originating from Gollavanigunta on Renigunta road to Padmavathipuram near Tiruchanur will be much useful as it will ease congestion on the busy Tiruchanur-Tirupati road. TDR (Transferable Development Rights) bonds were issued to all those who gave up their land for constructing the 60-ft wide road by the Corporation, she said.

In this connection, the Commissioner said six persons whose lands were required for the road have agreed to give up their land for the road, provided Corporation gives alternate land in the same locality, clearing the hurdle for the master plan road.

Corporation identified the land available in the same area for handing it over to the six persons, she averred. Another four approached the court against the acquisition of their property which will also be sorted out soon as per the court direction, the Commissioner said adding that the road works will be over soon with all the hurdles being overcome.

It may be noted here that the 3-km Tirupati-Tiruchanur road turned congested for various reasons including increasing pilgrim rush to Tiruchanur Padmavathi Ammavari temple, more and more colonies coming up increasing the population living between Tirupati and Tiruchanur and also beyond, necessitating alternate route which was at last fulfilled by the Corporation by taking up Gollavanigunta Road as one of the 13 master plan roads proposed in the city to ease traffic congestion and took up the laying of the road on priority basis and completed it. Additional Commissioner Sunitha, superintendent engineer Mohan, municipal engineer Venkatrami Reddy and others were present.