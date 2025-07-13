Good governance campaign evoking good response: Mandipalli

GD Nellore (Chittoor district): Transport minister and Chittoor district in-charge Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said that the people in the state are expressing satisfaction over the welfare and development programmes being implemented by the state government. As part of the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ (Suparipalana lo Tholi Adugu) campaign, public representatives have been visiting households, and they are receiving a rousing welcome from citizens, he said.

On Saturday, the campaign was held in Gangadhara Nellore constituency, with participation from Ramprasad, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao, Gangadhara Nellore MLA V M Thomas and other local leaders and officials.

Speaking at a press conference during the event, minister Ramprasad stated that as part of election promises, the government launched the ‘Super Six’ initiative, ensuring the implementation of key welfare schemes, he said. The Chief Minister is committed to fulfilling the assurances made during the elections, he added.

Highlighting the government’s support for mango farmers, Ramprasad noted that the yield of Totapuri mangoes increased significantly from 2.5 lakh metric tonnes last year to approximately 7 lakh metric tonnes this year. The government has backed mango growers by holding high-level meetings with farmers, processing unit owners, and traders from Chittoor, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts. He strongly condemned the recent attack on a journalist in Bangarupalem, calling it undemocratic and unacceptable. Minister Ravi Kumar reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting farmers at all times. He said that MLA Thomas had requested the establishment of 33/11 KV substations in Balaganganapalli, Gadanki, and Ramachenupalli in the Gangadhara Nellore constituency. The minister assured that proposals had been prepared and submitted, and steps would be taken to set up the substations.