Good Governance Maha Padayatra organised

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar stated that he has been working tirelessly for the overall development of the Eluru Parliamentary Constituency. As the government completes one year in office with the blessings of the people, the MP participated in the “One Year of Good Governance Maha Padayatra” held in Eluru along with MLA Badeti Radhakrishna and Municipal Corporation Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan.

Speaking at the gathering, the MP said that in an unprecedented move, they were able to secure approval from the Central Government for 12 railway overbridges at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 1,400 crore, and that another four are currently under review by the Central Government. He added that he is making every effort to secure the necessary funding for their construction.

He highlighted that within just three months of being elected as MP, he obtained approval for the VandeBharat Express train halt at Eluru Railway Station.

He also said that during the elections, palm oil was priced at Rs 12,000, and efforts were made to ensure a profitable price of over Rs 21,000.

However, due to recent global developments, prices have slightly declined. He revealed that over Rs 2,000 crore is expected to be spent on the development of national highways within the Eluru Parliamentary Constituency and that they will only claim credit after the foundation stones are laid.

He reminded that recently, under the MSME Industrial Parks initiative across all constituencies in the state, the foundation stone was laid for a park in Chintalapudi constituency, to be established on 70 acres. Land acquisition for similar parks in the remaining constituencies is currently underway, he said.

He also said that a mega job fair was organised six months ago to create employment opportunities for the youth within the constituency, and another job fair is scheduled for July 14.

He urged unemployed youth to make use of the opportunity. The MP later unveiled the poster for the job fair scheduled on July 14.