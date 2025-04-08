Nellore: Good news for sugarcane farmers of Kovur constituency as the government has decided to relaunch Kovur Cooperative Sugar Factory Limited (KCSFL) very soon.

It may be recalled that in the recent Assembly sessions, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has raised the issue at the floor of Assembly and appealed the government to initiate steps for relaunch of KCSFL for the benefit of sugarcane farmers in her constituency.

Meanwhile during the recent Collectors’ conference, district Collector O Anand also brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to which he positively responded and ordered the officials concerned look into the matter immediately. As part of this initiative, Collector Anand along with Kovur MLA V Prashanthi Reddy conducted a meeting with sugarcane farmers, workers and stakeholders at SR Sankaran Hall here on Monday. On this occasion, issues like pending outstanding for about 15 years to workers, sugarcane farmers, handing over of KCSFL lands to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, jobs were discussed.

The Collector said the government is keen on solving the issue of KCSFL and urged farmers and stake holders to extend their cooperation. He informed that the CM had issued orders to pay Rs 24 crore towards workers’ salaries and payment to sugarcane farmers. He noted that about 10,000 people would get direct jobs and another 30,000 indirect jobs, if 124 acres was handed over to APIIC. Assistant Commissioner of sugarcane John Victor, farmers associations leaders Srinivasulu, Sriramulu, KCSFL Workers Association president Narayana and others were present.