Good response to ITI courses in Srikakulam dist

Srikakulam: Various courses offered at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) are receiving good response for the last several years in the district.

The ITIs are being run by the government at Etcherla, Srikakulam and Palasa while 20 institutes are being run by private managements.

In government institutes, total seats are 720 and in private institutes total seats are 3,056.

All these seats are filled by the students in single phase.

Main reason for demand of these ITI courses is because of the candidates getting job opportunities soon after the completion of courses at various government departments including Railways, APSRTC, AP Transco, AP Genco, steel plant, shipyard, chemical, pesticide, pharmaceutical and other industrial units.

The candidates completing ITI courses can secure admission into the second year of polytechnic diploma course directly through bridge courses.

Various ITI courses like fitter, electrician, draftsman civil, motor mechanic, instrumentation, computers, diesel mechanic, welder, electrical mechanic, cutting and tailoring and other courses are available at government and private institutions in the district. Except welder and tailoring, for all other courses SSC passed candidates are eligible and for welder and tailoring courses seventh class passed students are eligible.

Srikakulam district is backward and parents admit their children into the ITI courses after Class-VII and SSC to secure good job opportunities at early stage.

“The selection process for admission into ITI courses is through counselling as the students have to submit their applications through online website address iti.apgov.in,” said Etcherla government ITI Principal, L S Rao.