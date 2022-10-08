Goods vehicles pay penalty of Rs 2.01 crore

Visakhapatnam: RTO officials registered cases against 493 vehicles for overloading and collected Rs 2.01 crore as penalty. In recent times, transport officials have noticed that transport vehicle owners are violating the Motor Vehicles Act and overloading their vehicles beyond the limit.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam formed special teams to control it and instructed the staff to continue the drive until the situation is brought under control.

As part of the drive, cases were registered against 493 vehicles from April 1 to August 31 for carrying heavy load. The DTC said a fine of Rs 2.01 crore has been levied from the violators in this regard. He mentioned that such inspection would be continued and the fine for overloading is Rs 20,000 and Rs 2,000 per tonne will be charged. If a vehicle is caught with an excessive load, a penalty of Rs 24,000 to Rs 1 lakh is likely to be imposed. Keeping this in view, he advised the vehicle drivers not to violate the rules and adhere to traffic discipline.