Gorantla says Naidu's life was in danger in jail

Rajamahendravaram : Telugu Desam Party Politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary has alleged that a huge conspiracy is going on in Rajahmundry Central Prison under the leadership of Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to pollute the health of TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He spoke at a media conference on Monday at Nara Lokesh Camp Residence in Rajamahendravaram. He expressed concern that Chandrababu Naidu's life was in danger in jail. We are demanding the center to birthruff the YSRCP government which has undermined all democratic traditions, he said. Gorantla criticised Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy as destroying democracy.

Regarding the health of the national leader Chandrababu Naidu, he was angry that the jail authorities and doctors had not properly released a health bulletin. Gorantla alleged that political interference was behind the jail authorities not providing complete health information despite the family members asking in writing.

He alleged that YSRCP leaders are trying to hurt Chandrababu Naidu emotionally. Butchaiah Chowdary commented that Tadepalli Palace is shaking because Jagan's government is under attack and the world is showing solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu. He asked the government to tell the people how a drone camera flew in the jail.

Gorantla criticized ministers Kottu Satyanarayana, Narayana Swamy, adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and others for making uncultured and irresponsible comments. He advised them to avoid false words. He criticized Jagan Mohan Reddy did not having the guts to say that the capital shifted to Visakhapatnam, so he was trying to go through a back door.