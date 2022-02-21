Goutham leaves his mark on Nellore politics

Nellore: Non-controversial and dynamic politician Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, 50, who passed away on Monday following a massive heart attack in Hyderabad left his own mark on Nellore politics. His last rites would be performed at Brahmanapalli in Marripadu mandal on Wednesday. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will also participate in his last rites. Arrangements are being made for shifting his body to Nellore city for the convenience of visitors on Tuesday.

Born on November 2, 1971, Goutham Reddy completed his graduation from Badruka College, Hyderabad and M Sc in textiles from Manchester in UK. He is survived by wife Srikeerthi, son Krishnarjuna Reddy and daughter Ananya Reddy. He was playing an active role in Krishna Mohan Constructions, his own construction company, after completing his master's from UK, and associated with his father and former MP Rajamohan Reddy in Congress party activities till YSR Congress was formally launched. Then, he became active member in ruling party due to his close association with party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. Because of soft-spoken, having good academic track record and excellent communication skills, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy offered him a crucial position in the ministry asking him to look after IT and Industries portfolio. Goutham Reddy first contested from his native Atmakur constituency and won over Guturu Murali Kanna Babu of TDP with 31,398 votes.

But YSR Congress came to power in 2019 and he again bagged the seat with 22,276 votes over his TDP rival Bollineni Krishnaiah for the second time. Appreciated his following, Jagan Mohan Reddy offered berth in the cabinet. He was instrumental in many development projects in Atmakur constituency and at one point of time even opposition leaders started criticising him as 'Minister of Atmakur' observing his focus. His human angle was explicit when he announced a support of Rs 10 lakh from his own sources to a boy who orphaned losing his parents in a road accident at Beeraperu rivulet.

He used to visit the boy and ask the administration to support his family. He proposed an industrial park, MSME park and many others in his constituency pressurising completion of Somasila High Level Canal. Goutham Reddy got infected with Covid-19 last year and again on January 22 this year and recovered also. His family members and close friends say he was not having any serious ailments who regularly focuses on gym and healthy practices.

Further, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his deep grief over sudden demise of Goutham Reddy who has been relentlessly working for development of his area. The Vice President said he has been having good relations with their family members since a long time.

Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, RS member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Ministerial colleague Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy, former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi and Krishnaiah and others expressed condolences to the family members of Goutham.