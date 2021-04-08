Government committed to achieve 100% literacy, says Education Minister A Suresh

Ibrahimpatnam: Minister for Education A Suresh while inaugurating the Padhna-Likhna Abhiyaan here on Wednesday, said that the government is allocating maximum funds for education and attracting the children back to school with an aim to achieve 100 per cent literacy rate.

The inauguration programme was held at the office of Director of School Education here.

The Minister said that efforts were on to identify illiterate people above 15 years of age to make them literate. The Centre-sponsored Padhna-Likhna Abhiyaan will be conducted for 40 days with the budget allocation of Rs 8 crore. So far, 3.28 lakh people including 2.4 lakh women were identified for the literacy programme.

The village and ward volunteers will be made partners in this programme, he said.By the time YSRCP assumed charge, the literacy rate was 67 per cent and it had gone up to 74 per cent now within a short period, he pointed out.

The minister appealed to people for cooperation for the success of the programme.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that empowerment would be possible only with education. The literacy rate is high in some backward districts in the State. The MLC complimented the efforts of volunteers and the officials of the Education department in identifying the school dropout children.

Vice-chairman of School Education monitoring regulatory commission Dr Vijayasarada Reddy said that it augurs well for the State government to concentrate on education for women.

Y Sivakumari of Kondapalli said that she could not study after her father's death. Now we are getting an opportunity to start education, she said. Adult education director Y Jayaprada, Pratap Reddy and others were present.