Government committed to development of sports says Byreddy Sidhardha Reddy

Kadapa: State Sports Authority Chairman Byreddy Sidhardha Reddy said that government is committed for the development of sports in the state.

The Sports Authority Chairman inspected infrastructure facilities at indoor and outdoor stadiums in Kadapa city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to sports and the welfare of sportsmen.

He said the government was improving infrastructure facilities in all districts. He said that in view of promoting sports in YSR Kadapa district, an Integrated Sports Complex (ISC) was established in Pulivendula. STEP CEO Ramachandra Reddy, DSA chief coach Basha Mohiddin and others were present.