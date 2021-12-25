Government committed to women welfare, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA and YSR Congress leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the state government is working for women empowerment and devised several prorammes for their uplift. He handed over a cheque of bank linkage for Rs 97.69 crore to the SHGs of Manubole on Friday.



Kakani said majority SHGs in Sarvepalli constituency were paying the loans promptly and hence banks are coming forward to extend support.

He said local women were distributing Rs 29 lakh worth chicken for 726 families. Kakani said Opposition leaders who claimed cultivation as an unfruitful activity, were now shedding crocodile tears demanding welfare of farming community.

He said these leaders, who ruled for many years, failed to repair the NH-16 in the district. Govardhan Reddy said they were providing fertilizers, seeds and other support through the RBKs timely in the district even though there is a scarcity in the entire country. He said they were ready for an open debate on the development in the country during the last 30 months. The legislator handed over housing documents to the beneficiaries, appointment orders to the newly recruited volunteers and certificates to the differently able persons.