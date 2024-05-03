Raashi Khanna stuns in sassy look

Once again, Raashi Khanna has turned heads with her impeccable style! The actress recently stepped out in a chic black and white striped mini dress, exuding elegance and confidence.

Raashi effortlessly flaunted her curves in the figure-hugging silhouette, garnering admiration from onlookers. Her choice of attire, combined with her casual waves and bold makeup, including brown lips, matching eyeliner, and voluminous black mascara, epitomized sultry sophistication.

Completing her ensemble with sleek black heels, Raashi Khanna's outfit was nothing short of perfection. Fans couldn't help but gush over her sassy yet stunning look, proving once again why she is a fashion icon in her own right!