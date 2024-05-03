Live
- National Women's Hockey League: Haryana and Bengal win on Day 5
- In Chandigarh, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari vows to make up for the loss of 10 years
- Raymond posts 18 per cent jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 229 crore
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath released posters on drug prohibition
- The man attacked with an ax was a gruesome murder
- IPL 2024: Mumbai elect to bowl as Rohit Sharma starts on bench against KKR
- Healthy Eating Habits for Kids: Dos and Don'ts
- Rahul Gandhi addresses Odisha rally virtually after visit gets cancelled
- From progress to prosperity: India’s economic momentum shatters ‘xenophobia’ myths
- Tihar Jail prisoner stabbed to death by another inmate
Just In
Raashi Khanna stuns in sassy look
Highlights
Once again, Raashi Khanna has turned heads with her impeccable style! The actress recently stepped out in a chic black and white striped mini dress, exuding elegance and confidence.
Once again, Raashi Khanna has turned heads with her impeccable style! The actress recently stepped out in a chic black and white striped mini dress, exuding elegance and confidence.
Raashi effortlessly flaunted her curves in the figure-hugging silhouette, garnering admiration from onlookers. Her choice of attire, combined with her casual waves and bold makeup, including brown lips, matching eyeliner, and voluminous black mascara, epitomized sultry sophistication.
Completing her ensemble with sleek black heels, Raashi Khanna's outfit was nothing short of perfection. Fans couldn't help but gush over her sassy yet stunning look, proving once again why she is a fashion icon in her own right!
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS