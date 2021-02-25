Government is clear on Amaravati, stresses Botcha Satyanarayana

Amaravati: The State government has clarity on development of Amravati region as Legislative Capital and has taken initiatives in that direction, said Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana.

Speaking to media at YSRCP office in Tadepalli on Thursday, he said a bank guarantee of Rs 3,000 crore has been approved from the government side which includes developing seed access and Karakatta roads in Amaravati region. He said TDP is intentionally creating confusion among the people on Amaravati development even though N Chandrababu Naidu failed to provide wide access route to Amaravati region during his term. He questioned Naidu as to why the seed access roads could not be laid in the five-year TDP term. The Minister stated that Naidu had spent hundreds of crores on temporary structures during his tenure misusing public money but was unable to acquire land for a small connecting bridge.

He said that the State government has mooted to construct Karakatta road at a cost of Rs 150 crore. In addition, the current seed access road will also be completed fully connecting to Kaza village on the National Highway. He assured to take up all the basic infrastructure like roads, drainage, electricity in the capital area of Amravati as promised by the previous government.

He questioned what Chandrababu Naidu had done to Kuppam constituency and why he didn't come up with the idea of urbanising Kuppam at least making it a municipality, or a small city. While Chandrababu failed miserably in Kuppam, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy elevated Pulivendula to a model city by taking up developmental activities. People are furious with Chandrababu and felt betrayed and expressed their anger in the panchayat elections, he said..

Satyanarayana said people have good faith in the YSRCP government, where the Chief Minister does not encourage unnecessary graphics to deceive people and public welfare is the top priority for the government, adding that Chandrababu is only concerned about the 29 villages in Amravati region rather than overall development of the State. According to the government policy, Visakhapatnam will be the administrative capital, Amravati the legislative capital and Kurnool the judicial capital, he reiterated.