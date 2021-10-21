Government policy messes up with sand supply in East Godavari

Kakinada: The online sand policy, introduced by the State government has become cumbersome to the consumers including builders and development in East Godvari district.



At present, the online process has been closed and the sand is being supplied from depots through the sand contract company Jaya Prakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL). Many people in the district are opposing the JPVL as it is a burdensome exercise to get sand and there is no guarantee that the builder or property owner will get the quality sand. The system has also come in for severe criticism from contractors, builders and others. It is estimated that house construction cost has gone up by 25 to 35 per cent with the increase in cost of sand, cement, steel and labour compared to the last two years.

Bhamidipati Bhaskar Sharma, a resident of Kakinada wanted to build a house but owing to non-availability of sand and its exorbitant price he was unable to realise his dream. Actually, he wanted to build a house last year but couldn't do so due to Covid-19 pandemic and non-availability of labour. But now quality sand is not available besides the prices of steel and cement have also escalated.

JPVL is not able to supply the consumers quality and there is an enormous delay. It leads to delays in construction and thus the cost of construction also goes up. Builders have no option but to pay huge amounts, as they are bound to complete their construction projects and deliver on time to their customers.

The builders as well as the develpers are not happy with the sand policy. Former Godavari Urban Development Authority official Gatti Satyanarayana told 'The Hans India' that they are buying five unit quantity of sand at a cost of Rs25,000.The price was not heard of previously. Moreover, the company is not supplying the quality sand or the sand which is sought by the builders or contractors. "We gave up trying to get the supply from the sand company. If we approach mediators who are selling the sand in the black market, they are providing quality sand, which is useful for the construction," he said.

He said that there are different sand varieties in the different sand ramps. One ramp's sand is being used for plastering work and another sand ramp's variety is used for slab and other for flooring works. But if the same sand is supplied for all the works, it is of no use for the construction. He said that the construction activity is coming to a grinding halt in view of the lack of quality sand. But surprisingly quality sand is available in the black market. The government is not helping to curb the black market in the sale of the sand. The daily labour in the construction work will not keep quiet if their wages are not paid due to sand delays. At the same time the rates of cement and iron are soaring and the builder is left with no choice but to buy the sand in the black market.

Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Deputy Director E Narasimha Reddy told 'The Hans India' that there are 31 sand reaches in East Godavari district. But due to recent heavy rains and floods, all the sand ramps have been inundated and there is no scope of excavating the sand. So the sand is supplied through sand depots. Another alternative is to buy the sand through the boatmen society. He said that it is also possible through JP Ventures.

On the other hand, as per the directives of District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, the SEB officials identified illegal transportation of sand from the Godavari canals and are taking measures to curb it. District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu instructed the SEB officials related to the sand mining to take stringent action against irregularities.