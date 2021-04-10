Government to establish agriculture labs for testing fertilisers, seeds, pesticides

Rajamahendravaram: The government which is giving top priority to farmers' welfare in the State, has taken a new decision to set up YSR Integrated Agriculture Laboratory (YSRIAL). At present, the government is supplying fertilisers, seeds and pesticides etc through Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs).

Now, the government will supply fertilisers, pesticides and seeds to RBKs after testing their quality along with the percentage of nitrogen, phosphorous, boron and sulphur in the fertilisers in YSRIAL.

If they find fault in the fertilisers, they will be sent to respective companies. The labs come up in rural constituencies in the State. One assistant director of the Agriculture department, four agriculture officers and other staff works in the lab.

As many as 17 lab buildings are coming up with an estimated cost of Rs 55 lakh and the Police Housing Corporation will take up the task of construction of the buildings. Relating to Kothapeta Assembly constituency, the office building was constructed in Ravulapalem banana yard.

Construction of lab buildings is under progress in Jaggampeta, Ramachandrapuram, Prattipadu, Mummidivaram, Anaparthi, Rajanagaram and Rampachodavaram.