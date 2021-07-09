Government to set up Janata Bazaars to help farmers sell produce says Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

Guntur : Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Thursday urged the farmers to avail the benefits of welfare schemes launched by the State.

She said that the government will set up Janata bazaars to sell the farm produce for the convenience of farmers.

The Home Minister inaugurated the YSR Agri Testing Lab at Prattipadu in Guntur district on Thursday. She performed Bhumi puja for the construction of the building of the wellness centre.

She examined the equipment at the lab. District Collector Vivek Yadav explained how to test the quality of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides at the lab. He explained about the equipment used for testing seeds and fertilizers.

Recalling late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the Home Minister said that former CM had introduced free power scheme for the welfare of farmers and constructed the irrigation projects under Jalayagnam scheme and implemented free reimbursement schemes for poor students.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set up Rythu Bharosa Centres and taken steps to get a better price for farmers. She said that YSR Agri Testing Labs are useful to farmers. She express his happiness on celebration of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary as Rythu Dinotsavam.

She said that the YSRCP government has spent Rs83,000 crore during the last two years for the development of the agriculture sector. 126 YSR Agri Testing Labs and 1000 Rythu Bharosa Kendras were inaugurated in the state on Thursday.

Sucharitha added that the government took up lands resurvey programme for the permanent solution of the land-related problems. She explained steps taken by the government to make agriculture viable.