Government transfers 96 DSPs across state

Vijayawada : After the transfer of IAS and IPS officers, the government effected mass transfer of 96 Deputy Superintendents of police (DSP) on Wednesday. The Police Establishment Board meet which was held on Wednesday decided to transfer the DSPs. DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao issued orders shifting DSPs working in various parts of the state. Interestingly, of the 95 DSPs, 57 were not given postings and were asked to report to the state police headquarters.

Many police officers in the state faced severe criticism that they worked in favour of YSRCP and adopted a biased attitude in discharging their duties during the elections and before. Even the Election Commission noticed some police officers acting in a biased manner and transferred them to other places or kept aside.

Police officials working in CID, vigilance and enforcement, law and order, ACB, Intelligence, sub-divisions in the districts, those working under the commissionerate limits of Vijayawada, Vizag and other places, Disha police stations were asked to report to the police headquarters.



On the other hand, the transferred officers were asked to report at their new places of posting immediately and intimate the date of taking charge to police headquarters. The unit officers concerned were requested to relieve the DSPs immediately by making alternative arrangements with instructions to report at their new places of postings and report compliance.

