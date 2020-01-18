Government urged not to implement NRC, CAA in AP

Vijayawada: Representatives of various Muslim organisations on Friday submitted a representation to the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Welfare Amjad Basha requesting the latter that the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly should pass a resolution to the effect that it will not implement NRC and CAA in the state.

Shaik Muneer Ahmed, advocate Abdul Mateen, Mukthar Basha, Khaleelulla, Ruhulla and others met the Minister and submitted the representation.

They explained the Minister that the repercussions of the NRC and CAA and informed many illiterate and poor people irrespective of caste and religion would suffer if they are implemented in the country.

They said the CAA was against the fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution. They said a large number of people are panicked with the reports on the implementation of NRC in the country.