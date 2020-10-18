Government will extend support to flood-hit farmers: Minister Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: District in-charge Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju assured that the government will extend a helping hand to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to floods.



He visited flood-affected villages in Vemuru and Tenali Assembly constituencies in Guntur district on Saturday and interacted with the farmers and enquired about crop loss.

Speaking on this occasion, he said he has directed the officials to conduct enumeration and assess the crop loss to pay compensation to farmers. He assured that the district administration will send essential commodities to the flood-affected families and conduct medical camps.

He said the government will construct houses to those who lost their houses due to floods. He directed the officials take steps to flush out floodwater from the agriculture fields with motors. He assured that the government will supply seeds to farmers whose crops were damaged. He said he would bring to the notice of the Chief Minister the problems of the flood victims. The government would pay an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the person who was washed away in floods, he said. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita also accompanied the district in-charge Minister to the flood-hit villages.