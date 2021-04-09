Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan calls for victim-centred approach on human trafficking

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, launching the Handbooks on Countering Human Trafficking brought out by Prajwala, an NGO, at a programme held in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, said it is necessary to tackle the menace of human trafficking with a victim-centred approach.

He said the set of five user-friendly handbooks on human trafficking will be helpful to the duty-bearers in Andhra Pradesh as a useful tool in the prevention and tackling of human trafficking in the state.

The five-set 'Handbook on Countering Human Trafficking' is a unique initiative of Prajwala, designed to assist duty-bearers such as Judicial officers, prosecuting officers, child welfare committees, labour officers and civil society organisations. The handbooks are brought out by the NGO by collating existing laws, policies and judgments that empower duty-bearers to effectively deal with cases of human trafficking, while keeping the victim as the centre of focus.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of Sunitha Krishnan and her team at Prajwala for their pioneering work on anti-trafficking and related crime with the motive of Prevention, Protection, Rescue, Rehabilitation and Re-integration'.

Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena also attended the programme.