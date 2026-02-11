  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Om Birla to skip LS proceedings

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 7:20 AM IST
Om Birla to skip LS proceedings
X

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided to skip proceedings of the Lower House until the Opposition’s notice for a motion to remove him is disposed of by the House, sources said.

This comes after Congress on Tuesday moved a no-confidence notice against Birla, accusing him of repeated partisan conduct during the ongoing Budget session. The party alleged that he denied Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to speak and ordered the suspension of opposition MPs.

Reacting to the motion, BJP slammed the opposition for submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office, saying the time has come for India to "impeach" Rahul Gandhi and the Congress from politics.

Tags

Lok Sabha Speaker controversyno-confidence motionOm Birlaopposition protestParliamentBudget sessionBJPCongresspolitical clash
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Promote arts to nurture student talent: Padma Subrahmanyam

Renowned dance scholar Dr Padma Subrahmanyam addressing the participants of the Youth Festival held by National Sanskrit University in Tirupati on Tuesday

Promote arts to nurture student talent: Padma Subrahmanyam

National News

More
Share it
X