Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greets people on eve of Jagannatha Ratha Yatra

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated as chief guest at the webinar on 'Puri Shri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra' organised by Utkal Vidwat Parishad, Odisha on the eve of Lord Jagannath Ratha Yatra from the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp and offering of flowers to the portrait of Lord Jagannath by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Addressing the participants of the webinar, Governor offered his greetings to the people of Odisha and the country on the eve of Lord Jogannatha Ratha Yatra to be celebrated on Sunday.

The Governor said though Lord Shri Jagannath is the supreme Lord of the universe, he is the soul of Odisha and had protected the people from many calamities in the past and this time also Lord Shri Jagannath will protect the people from Covid-19 pandemic.

The Governor said similar to the Ratha Yatra held last year, Lord Jagannath's Ratha Yatra will be held without participation of devotees this year also, because of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The Governor said Lord Shri Jagannatha Ratha Yatra is an important and auspicious occasion not only for Hindus but also for people of all religions who look forward to the occasion and participate in the ceremony as an historic tradition.