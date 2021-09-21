Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan lauds Nightingale Award

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Brigadier SV Saraswati, Deputy Director General of Military Nursing Service, for securing the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020, the highest national distinction given to a nurse for selfless devotion and exceptional professionalism.

The Governor said he is happy to learn that the award was conferred on her by President Ram Nath Kovind, in a virtual ceremony on September 20, for her contribution to the military nursing service as nurse administrator.

As an experienced operation theatre nurse, she has assisted in more than 3,000 emergency surgeries besides training residents, operation room nursing trainees and auxiliary staff during her long career. The Governor said people of the State are proud of Brigadier SV Saraswati, who hails from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, for her achievement.