Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will inaugurate Science & Technology exhibition tomorrow

Neerukonda (Guntur District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Minister of Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will inaugurate the four-day Science & Technology Exhibition here on Thursday, organised by SRM University-AP in association with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

Simultaneously, SRM University-AP will host the three-day 88th annual meeting of Indian Academy of Sciences from Friday.

Acclaimed academician and Physicist Prof Umesh V Waghmare, JNCASR Bengaluru and president of Indian Academy of Sciences, will inaugurate the annual meeting on Friday with his presidential address on 'Instabilities of crystals and their functional properties.'

Pro-Chancellor Dr P Satyanarayanan and Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora will take part in the event.

The exhibition aiming to acquaint students with the latest technologies and programmes of ISRO and DAE will be conducted from November 3 to 6 as part of the event, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao informed. Over 70 exhibition models of rockets, spacecraft satellites and nuclear technology, videos on the evolution of various technological developments in ISRO and DAE and discussions on career opportunities ahead in the field of technology are the highlights of the exhibition.