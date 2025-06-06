  • Menu
Governor champions ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative

Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday planted a Sapota (Sapodilla) sapling on Raj Bhavan lawns here, marking World Environment Day and participating in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A Tree in Mother’s Name) initiative.

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday planted a Sapota (Sapodilla) sapling on Raj Bhavan lawns here, marking World Environment Day and participating in ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (A Tree in Mother’s Name) initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Governor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign as a gesture of respect and dedication towards our motherland and nature. He highlighted the campaign’s objective: to plant a tree in the name of a mother, creating a lasting memory that simultaneously protects the environment and fosters a greener, healthier future for generations to come.

The Governor urged everyone to join this campaign, encouraging them to plant a tree as an unforgettable tribute to their mothers.

Raj Bhavan officers and staff were present during the sapling plantation programme.

