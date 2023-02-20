Governor couple prays at Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabusan Harichandan accompanied by his wife Suprava Harichandan and other family members visited Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here on Monday. The Governor couple was warmly received at Sunnipenta helipad by Nandyal district collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon and SP K Raghuveer Reddy. Later, the Governor couple reached Srisailam temple by road.

At the temple, the Governor couple was received with traditional Purnakumbham. Temple trust board chairman Reddyveri Chakrapani Reddy, EO S Lavanna, priests Veda pundits accorded welcome to them at Raja Gopuram. They had a darshan and offered special prayers.

The Governor visited Mallika Gundam (internal flow of Saraswati river) where he saw the reflection of temple Vimana Gopuram in the waters. They later departed to Vijayawada.