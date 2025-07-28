Live
Governor couple prays at Tirumala
Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer along with his spouse worshipped at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman B R Naidu and TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao welcomed the Governor couple at the hill shrine and Vedic pundits greeted them at Sri Vari temple with Isthikaphal, before Abdul Nazeer’s entourage offered prayers at the Dwajasthambam and worshipped the Lord inside the temple.
After darshan, the Governor was accorded Ashirvachanam amidst Vedic chants at Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with temple prasadams.
On this occasion, the TTD chairman presented a portrait of Lord Venkateswara to the Governor. Later, the Governor left for Renigunta airport at noon and left for Gannavaram.