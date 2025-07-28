  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Governor couple prays at Tirumala

Governor couple prays at Tirumala
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer along with his spouse worshipped at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday.

Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer along with his spouse worshipped at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman B R Naidu and TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao welcomed the Governor couple at the hill shrine and Vedic pundits greeted them at Sri Vari temple with Isthikaphal, before Abdul Nazeer’s entourage offered prayers at the Dwajasthambam and worshipped the Lord inside the temple.

After darshan, the Governor was accorded Ashirvachanam amidst Vedic chants at Ranganayakula Mandapam and was presented with temple prasadams.

On this occasion, the TTD chairman presented a portrait of Lord Venkateswara to the Governor. Later, the Governor left for Renigunta airport at noon and left for Gannavaram.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick