Governor urges Amrita Vishwa Vidyapee tham to partner with Quantum ComputerCentre

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer encouraged students and faculty of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to collaborate with the State’s upcoming Quantum Computing Centre. He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the university’s first Graduation Day ceremony on Thursday at its Amaravati campus in Kuragallu village, Guntur district.

Governor Nazeer highlighted the State government’s ambitious plan to establish the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre as a global hub for quantum technology. This initiative, he said, is a collaboration between academia and industry. The center aims to partner with universities, startups, and research institutions to drive innovation in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, logistics, and cybersecurity.

The Governor projected that this initiative would create thousands of jobs, offer valuable skills for students and researchers, and support the development of indigenous technology.

He congratulated the graduating students, as well as the recipients of gold medals and merit certificates.

He praised university’s Chancellor Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, as one of the world’s foremost humanitarian leaders.

The Governor noted with pride that 27 of the university’s faculty members were included in Stanford University’s 2024 list of the top 2 percent of scientists, while 10 were honored for their lifetime achievements in scientific research.